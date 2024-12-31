The governor of Edo state Monday Okpebholo has commenced the payment of the 13th-month salaries to civil servants in the state

The chief press secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, revealed this in a statement made available to the press on Monday, December 30

Bernard Joman, the acting chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo state chapter, confirmed the development and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has prioritized workers' welfare by paying end-of-the-year bonus.

NLC reacts as Okpebholo pays 13th-month salary. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ, @SenOkpebholo

Source: Facebook

Okpebholo pays 13th-month salary

The chief press secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, announced this on Monday, December 30, and noted that Okpebholo had fulfilled his promise to pay workers 13th-month salary.

He said:

“Governor Okpebholo has fulfilled one of his promises to Edo State workers by paying the 13th-month salary to make the festive period more enjoyable. This underscores his commitment to ensuring the welfare of workers is a top priority.”

Reacting, the acting chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo state chapter, Bernard Joman, commended Governor Okpebholo for his proactive approach to workers’ welfare and described him as a “worker-friendly governor.”

As reported by The Punch, Joman noted that Okpebholo made the payment without any prompting from the NLC.

“What the governor has done shows that he is truly worker-friendly,” Joman noted.

“He paid the 13th-month salary voluntarily and without pressure from the NLC. This act of goodwill deserves recognition, and I urge workers to reciprocate by redoubling their efforts on the job.”

Also, the head of service, Anthony Okungbowa, confirmed and applauded the governor on the prompt payment of both November salaries and the 13th-month salary.

Read related reports on Christmas and End of The Year celebrations in Nigeria:

Zamfara govt approves 13th-month bonus for workers

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state approved an end-of-year bonus for public servants and pensioners.

Lawal approved the payment of a 13th-month salary equivalent to 30% of basic pay as a bonus for the year 2024 to workers and pensioners in the state.

The 13th-month bonus was announced through a circular issued by the Zamfara state Head of Service, Ahmad Aliyu Liman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng