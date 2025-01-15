The Edo state governorship election tribunal sitting was disrupted on Wednesday morning, January 15, as a result of gunshots near the venue of the hearing

Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led, three-member was disrupted as lawyers, litigants, politicians, and reporters scrambled for safety

The swift arrival of fully armed security operatives saved the day, and the sitting of the Tribunal continued

Gunshots erupted near the venue of the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led, three-member Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday morning, January 15, causing widespread panic.

Lawyers, litigants, politicians, and reporters scrambled for safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

Edo tribunal: How security operatives stopped thugs

However, swift intervention by fully armed security operatives restored calm, allowing the tribunal to continue at the Edo High Court Complex on Sapele Road, Benin.

Edo APC Chairman Jarret Tenebe condemned the incident, describing the shootings as deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

Tenebe said:

“The tribunal is a sacred space where justice is meant to be administered impartially. Any act of violence within its walls undermines the very foundation of our legal system and threatens the safety of all involved.

“Regardless of political affiliation, resorting to violence to resolve disputes is never justifiable. We must all condemn the shootings in the strongest possible terms.”

APC reacts to gunshot at Edo tribunal sitting

Edo, chairman of APC, also stated that violence had no place in a civilised society while declaring that the people who were responsible for the heinous act must be brought to justice swiftly and without exception.

The former representative of Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC, won the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo and was inaugurated on November 12 last year.

Seven of the 18 political parties that participated in the election and filed petitions at the tribunal were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Accord (A), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Action Alliance (AA), which wanted their candidates to be declared the winner of the keenly contested poll.

The PDP rejects Edo governorship election results

The PDP and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, rejected the election outcome, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of fraud, and called for the cancellation of the electoral process.

However, the electoral umpire went ahead with the proceeds and declared Okpebholo of the APC as the authentic winner. He was subsequently declared sworn in and the PDP had been playing the opposition role in the state.

