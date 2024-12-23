Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - In December 2023/January 2024, many religious figures released prophecies about what “God told them” would happen in the new year.

This is a tradition that many people look forward to every year. Some clerics also release prophecies at any time of the year, especially when something of national importance is happening.

Prophets Chinonso Emmanuel and Abel Boma prophesied that the PDP would win the 2024 Edo state gubernatorial election. Photo credit: @Aighodalo

Source: Twitter

While some of the prophecies come to pass, several others fail to happen.

As the Year 2024 gradually winds down, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the major failed prophecies, that is, those that never happened.

Pro-Kamala Harris prophecy during US election

On Election Day (November 5, 2024) in the United States (US), Rajeev Sharma, a practitioner of Vedic Astrology, said he “found the excellent stars” of Kamala Harris, ‘indicating the fulfilments of her ambitions’.

Sharma, an Indian, linked Harris’ rival in the American election, Donald Trump, to failure.

Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Prediction for US Presidential Election, Kamala Harris OR Trump: On studying the Annual Horoscope of Trump(14.6.24, at 10.34 am) and Kamla Harris(21.10.24, at 6.48 am), I found the excellent Stars of Kamla indicating her high status, power, authority and fulfilments of her ambitions, popularity amongst Female, entertainment and glamour world, as her year lord of annual chart is Venus and Muntha is in 10H(Gemini sign). While Trump’s annual chart is Leo lagna and Year lord is Saturn and Muntha is in 7H, which indicate failure, loss of reputation, sickness and mental worries."

But in the end, Harris was unsuccessful in her presidential bid.

'PDP to win Edo governorship election 2024'

Prophet Chinonso Emmanuel tipped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for victory in the Edo state governorship election 2024.

Recall in the build-up to the 2020 Edo governorship election, Prophet Emmanuel, in 2019, declared that he saw the “oil of continuity on Godwin Obaseki’s head". At the time, Obaseki, the immediate past Edo governor, was seeking reelection to complete his constitutionally-allowed eight-year tenure.

Speaking in a now-distorted video posted on his known Facebook page, Prophet Emmanuel dashed the hope of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) with respect to the September 2024 election.

However, at the end of the voting, Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election. Okpebholo triumphed with 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who polled 247,274 votes.

Olumide Akpata, the candidate of the LP, came a distant third with 22, 763 votes.

While the LP decided to accept defeat, the PDP rejected the outcome of the poll and said it would explore all legal and democratic means to retrieve Ighodalo's “stolen mandate”.

On November 12, 2024, Okpebholo was sworn in as the governor of Edo state. His first term in office expires in 2028. Unless a court of competent jurisdiction sacks him, he would most likely complete his first term in office.

Prophet Boma's failed prophecy on Edo 2024 election

Like Prophet Emmanuel, Prophet Abel Boma handed victory to the PDP. The prophecy turned out to be wrong.

Prophet Boma said in a video posted on his official YouTube page:

"The governorship election of Edo state, PDP will continue. Who is that man that is leaving the seat (referring to Obaseki), the corruption will continue, abeg (sic). "

Watch the video below:

New Year: Prophet releases prophecies

Meanwhile, a cleric based in northcentral Nigeria, Prophet Godiya Audu Adams, asked people to be prudent in their spending because “next year (2025) is not going to be funny”.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page recently, Prophet Adams projected that 2025 will be tough for the ruling administration of Tinubu.

