Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - Police operatives have arrested the Chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

It was gathered that Rimingado was arrested by the Police on Friday, January 24, 2025.

A source says Muhuyi Magaji might be taken to Abuja. Photo credit: Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, a source within the Commission confirmed the arrest of Rimingado.

“It is true. He was arrested today (Friday) and he would likely be taken to Abuja.”

ASP Ahmed Bello led the police team and insisted that he had instructions to detain Rimingado.

The source said the PCACC chairman’s arrest may be connected to an ongoing trial involving the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), Bala Muhammed Inuwa.

The former KASCO boss is accused of diverting public funds amounting to over N4 billion.

Legit.ng recalls that Rimingado was being investigated for alleged corruption.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and CCB are investigating and have asked Rimingado to provide all financial records and details of forfeited property.

Rimingado is asked to send PCACC’s director of finance and accounts to appear at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng