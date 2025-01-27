The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has stated that a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, is still facing prosecution for alleged bribery, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds

Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the chairman of the commission, who spoke in an interview on Monday, January 27, said his organisation would not discontinue the case against the incumbent APC national chairman

Legit.ng reports that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating a case where N51 billion was allegedly diverted by the Ganduje administration

Kano, Kano state - The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) on Monday, January 27, said Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), still has questions to answer.

Kano PCACC chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s 'Morning Brief', monitored by Legit.ng.

According to Rimingado, he would not cower into discontinuing the case against the former Kano governor.

Asked whether Ganduje's prosecution would go on despite his (Rimingado's) recent arrest, the now-released Kano anti-graft boss said:

“Yes, we are prosecuting him in person. In fact, we have started this investigation since 2021. I was made to leave and passed through a series of tribulations including arrest, detention, assault and humiliation.

“When I came back, I continued from where I stopped. So, I am not witch-hunting anybody.”

What is the case against Ganduje?

Ganduje was governor of Kano from 2015 to 2023.

The Kano anti-graft agency had said during the twilight of the Ganduje administration, N1 billion was withdrawn from the state’s accounts for rehabilitation of roads, but that the sum was allegedly diverted.

Alongside Ganduje, the defendants include his wife, Hafsat Umar, and others: Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Group stands with Kano anti-graft agency boss

Meanwhile, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) condemned Rimingado's arrest, allegedly by officers of the inspector general of police (IGP) monitoring unit.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, obtained by Legit.ng, CISLAC described the incident as a clear case of “corruption fighting back,” warning that such developments undermine Nigeria’s collective anti-corruption efforts and erode public trust.

Tinubu gives Ganduje appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of Ganduje as the chairman of the board of directors for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Also, Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, was appointed to chair the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa board. The appointments of Ganduje, Morka and Bashiru were among the 41 chairpersons of the board of directors that President Tinubu approved on Friday, January 24.

