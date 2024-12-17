All commissions in Edo state, including key bodies like the Civil Service Commission and the Electoral Commission, have been dissolved

Umar Ikhilor, the secretary to the state government, disclosed that Governor Monday Okpebholo gave this directive following his plan to restructure

All chairpersons and members of the dissolved commissions are required to hand over government property to the senior public officers in their respective departments

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state, has approved the immediate dissolution of all commissions in the state.

Umar Ikhilor, the secretary to the state government, revealed this in a statement released to the press on Tuesday, December 17.

Affected commissions listed below

According to the statement, the commissions include;

Edo state Independent Electoral Commission,

The civil service commission,

Edo state oil and gas producing areas development commission,

Edo state forestry commission,

The house of assembly service commission,

The state audit service commission and

The judicial service commission.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of all Commissions in Edo State Government Public Service with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the Commissions include the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, the Civil Service Commission, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, Edo State Forestry Commission, the House of Assembly Service Commission, the State Audit Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission,” the statement added.

Okpebholo issues fresh order

As reported by The Cable, Ikhilor noted that all chairpersons and members of the commissions were mandated to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their jurisdictions.

Legit.ng recalls that last month, Okpebholo dissolved the boards of agencies and parastatals.

Okpebholo, directed all affected appointees to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their offices.

Shehu Sani defends Okpebholo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, former senator of Kaduna Central, sent a message to Nigerians while reacting to a viral video of Okpebholo, struggling during the presentation of the 2025 budget.

On Tuesday, December 10, Okpebholo was seen stuttering while trying to pronounce the N605 billion mark during the presentation of the Appropriation Bill in the Edo Assembly.

Reacting to the development, Sani defended the governor, made a joke about the matter, and also explained the possible reason Okpebholo faced a major challenge with the budget figure.

