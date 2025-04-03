A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she saw popular influencer, Asherkine, in Benin city

In a video, she approached him while he was inside his car and expressed her excitement over seeing him in person

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian lady recently had a surprise encounter with social media influencer, Asherkine in Benin city.

The overjoyed lady, who was visibly starstruck, managed to track down Asherkine while he was sitting in his car.

Overzealous fan rejoices after seeing Asherkine in person

Lady approaches Asherkine in video

The fan, who shared a video of the encounter on TikTok under the handle @pearlsglamour_ng, approached Asherkine's vehicle and opened the door, startling him.

However, upon realising she was simply an excited admirer, Asherkine's initial shock gave way to a warm smile.

The lady, barely containing her excitement, requested that Asherkine say hello and graciously thanked him for the short interaction.

"Jesus. It's a video ooo. I caught you. Please calm down. I'm so excited please say hi. It was nice meeting you officially. Have a nice day. Thank you bye," she said. In the video.

Overzealous lady opens Asherkine's car door to talk to him in person

The video, which has garnered significant attention online, revealed the fan's happiness over meeting Asherkine in person.

Her energy and admiration for the influencer touched viewers, who flooded the comments section with reactions.

"I found Asherkine in Benin city you guys. He shock," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady meets Asherkine

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@beauty_by_Ty said:

"Asherkine dey do plus and minus."

@Kamso of Goodlife reacted:

"Wt do u mean by thank you bye. Hold am fr us. I dey road dey come."

@suyi said:

"Sister hood is not proud of you. Person way you go tell make he shift go one side for you then tell driver make he carry una go shoprite. I'm pained."

@CHIOMA said:

"It was nice seeing you, okay bye kehhhh person wey you for tell make he shift for you."

@Ella said:

"He shock. I need change my phone oo mah no carry pos camera for celebrity face."

@overage_kehwe1 said:

"The most respectful babe on this app. So demure, see as she package am very well."

@Papa I.F theDon said:

"Since your helper nor gree find you, you find your helper, you find your helper finish you say have a nice day it was nice meeting you officially, are you kidding me."

@Tife reacted:

"I love your courage girll the way you knock and even open the door you no suppose let am go sha."

@dB said:

"This guy go regret why e com Benin, e never post am online, but the update don full TikTok."

@OJO OSAHUMEN added:

"She drop her handle immediately after that with many smile incase oga later dey interested he go DM."

Watch the video here:

