The Rivers state high court has barred Chukwuemeka Aaron and his excos from parading themselves as the PDP’s executives in the state

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, political analyst Jide Ojo predicted that the case will extend to the Supreme Court

He spoke on how the feud has spurred Governor Fubara to work harder and his chances of winning re-election in 2027 amid his rift with FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Political analyst Jide Ojo has described the sack of Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, as a temporary victory for Governor Siminalayi Fubara's camp.

Political analyst Jide Ojo reacts as court sacks Rivers PDP chairman amid Wike, Fubara's rift. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that a Port Harcourt division of the Rivers state high court barred the state executives of the PDP led by Chukwuemeka from parading themselves as the party's executives.

This was contained in a ruling on an interlocutory injunction delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Stephen Jumbo, on Monday.

The ruling came one month after another court nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s election wards, locals, and state government congresses in the state. The APC election produced Chief Tony Okocha as its Rivers chairman.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Monday, January 13, 2025, Jide Ojo noted that the crisis was far from over and would extend to the Supreme Court.

He said:

"This is what I likened to taka and dabo in Benue state; remember the popular if you taka me i'll babo you. If you dabo me, I'll tako you. This is just court of first instance and you can be rest assured that this case will not stop until the Supreme Court.

"The Sim Fubara's camp may have won a temporary victory given that it is a state high court verdict and definitely in cases like this, there is a right of appeal. I expect the Wike's camp to either get a stay of execution or go to the Court of Appeal and whatever the court says will still get to the Supreme Court.

"It's just a temporary relief for Sim Fubara's camp. The political crisis in Rivers state is still far from being over."

2027: Jide Ojo predicts Fubara's re-election

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state, and the rift has led to a division and faction within the state's House of Assembly.

The 27 lawmakers loyal to Fubara's predecessor, Wike, led by Martins Amaewhule, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and are still claiming PDP membership.

To make matters worse, Wike accused Peter Odili, a former Rivers state governor, of encouraging Governor Siminalayi Fubara to disobey President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The FCT minister further alleged that Odili caused the failure of the peace agreement signed between his camp and Fubara, which President Tinubu brokered.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the matter, Jide Ojo described the crisis in Rivers state as a core politics.

He also insisted that the people of Rivers state have benefitted from Wike and Fubara's feud.

Speaking further, the political analyst maintained that Fubara's intensified governance may solidify his chances of winning a re-election in 2027.

Jide Ojo explained thus:

"This is core politics. politics is very unpredictable and all about interest. So, whether you are talking of Odili, Wike, Fubara, is all about their own selfish interest.

"There is governance going on in Rivers state. In fact, this whole crisis is making Fubara to work harder for the people of Rivers state than he would have possibly done."

"Let me be sincere with you, 2027 is still sometime to come. The truth I'm telling you as an analyst of repute is that this crisis has helped the people of Rivers state. Take for instance, if there is no feud between Wike and Fubara, remember how many commissioners Wike appointed for Fubara. Nine of them resigned. and those commissioners were holding key positions in Fubara's government. So, you just have an enemy within you. They were all nominated by Wike, just one individual having nine people.

" So what do you expect. Of course, you never will hear the returns he is getting from the state allocation because he actually financed the election of Sim Fubara.

"So, because he is having this fight with his godfather, he now wants to endear himself to the people of the state because he knows that the people hold the say when it comes to his re-election.

"And this reminds me of what happened in Anambra. When Chris Ngige is having issues with Chris Uba in 2023. It drove Ngige to perform. The same thing is applicable to Rivers.

"The only thing i foresee in Rivers; and this is why they are fighting over the control of the political structure in Rivers state.The structure is what Wike is relying on to produce an alternative in 2027. It is very key how this whole thing pans out eventually.

"If it is the Fubara's camp that have the upper hand by the time the nomination of candidates towards the end of next year, then the chances of Fubara winning a re-election will be bright.

"But if it now happens that it is Wike that gets the upper hand, then the chances of Fubara winning a re-election will be slim."

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Fubara speaks about Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has expressed confidence in his leadership amid the ongoing political tension with his predecessor, Wike.

Speaking at the Christmas Ballad hosted by Odili, Fubara emphasised his growing strength, saying he draws inspiration from the unwavering support of the people of Rivers state.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng