The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said Wike should accept the court's decision and respect PDP supremacy that Governor Sim Fubara is now the party leader in Rivers state

He hailed Fubara for standing up to Wike's godfatherism and showing everyone that they don't have to be held back

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the FCT minister, Nyesome Wike should reassess his priorities and put the interests of Rivers state above his personal ambitions.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Rivers state high court sacked the chairman of the PDP in Rivers state, Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron, on Monday, January 13.

Some PDP national working committee members declared Fubara as the party leader in Rivers state.

Agaba said Wike should acknowledge the repercussions of his political miscalculations, including the defection of the 27 lawmakers loyal to him from the PDP to the APC in Rivers state.

He stated this after the court and PDP recognised Governor Sim Fubara as the leader of the party.

Speaking during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, January 26, he said the minister to accept the court's decision and respect party supremacy that Fubara is now the PDP leader in the state.

“Wike needs to accept the court's decision and respect party supremacy. He should acknowledge the repercussions of his political miscalculations, including the defection of the 27 lawmakers loyal to him. It's time for him to wake up from his dream of being the dictatorial governor of Rivers State. No state can have two governors, and his time is up. If he's displeased with Fubara, he can conserve his energy for 2027 and support a candidate of his choice.

“Wike's divided loyalty only illustrates his lack of focus and vision. As the saying goes, 'a double-minded individual is unstable in all their ways.' It's time for Wike to reassess his priorities and put the interests of Rivers State above his personal ambitions."

The political analyst said Wike allowed his lust for power consume to him in the way and manner in which attacked Fubara.

Agaba commended Fubara for standing up to Wike's godfatherism.

He said It's heartbreaking to see Wike use corrupt politicians to cause chaos, describing the minister’s tactics as shameful.

He further stated that Fubara knows exactly what's going on and he is keeping a close eye on him.

"It's heartbreaking to see Wike's greed and lust for power consume him. After Amaechi handed over power without a hitch, Wike repaid him by infiltrating the government with corrupt politicians who only care about causing chaos.

“But Fubara's bravery is a beacon of hope! He's standing up to Wike's godfatherism and showing everyone that they don't have to be held back. The PDP finally took action, even if it was a bit late.”

He added:

“We'll be cheering when the court rules against Wike and those 27 lawmakers who only care about serving him.”

What will happen If Fubara takeover Rivers PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, eacted to the move by Governor Fubara's faction to take over the PDP.

Akinniyi, who is the spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group said there is no state in Nigeria where the Governor is not heading the state party chapter.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Akinniyi said the PDP lost the LG elections due to the power struggle between Fubara and Wike.

