Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has confessed that he knelt to beg his predecessor and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on several occasions.

Fubara explained that he begged Wike to sheathe his sword and allow peace to reign in the state.

Fubara said there is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign

He disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Monday, October 7.

The governor said he has done everything within his power for peace to reign.

Fubara claimed he had kept all understanding with Wike to ensure peace but to no avail.

“There is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign. I can tell you the number of times I have knelt to beg that let’s allow this issue to go. I have done everything.”

The governor said he has no regret in conducting the local government election on Saturday, October 5.

Legit.ng reports that Wike’s loyalists in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resisted Fubara’s move to continue with the LG election.

Fubara added that it has gotten to a point where Wike needs to let go for peace to reign in Rivers state.

Fubara discloses cause of disagreement with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara revealed the cause of his rift with his predecessor and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers state governor said the issue he has with Wike is very simple, and it's about power control.

Fubara condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in the state.

