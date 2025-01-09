The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has signed three bills into laws

the 20 lawmakers, loyal to FCT minister Nyesom Wike took this action on Thursday, a few days after Rivers governor, Siminialayi Fubara, stated that the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly remains the authentic one

Speaker Amaewhule justified the decision by citing Section 100(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, stating that the legislature had the authority to override the governor's rejection of the bills

The Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday, January 9, has enacted three laws in the state, bypassing the assent of the state governor, Siminialayi Fubara.

Pro-Wike lawmakers sign 3 bills without Fubara's assent

Speaker Amaewhule criticized Governor Fubara for allegedly prioritizing personal interests over the constitutional duties of governance, which he noted that has hindered progress in the state, asserting Rivers state must move forward.

The three Bills, were earlier passed and transmitted to Governor Fubara for assent over a month ago. The House took the decision to override the Governor after he withheld his assent to the Bills.

The lawmakers justified their action and Amaewhule cited Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as the enabling provision that empowered the House to override the governor where he withheld his assent.

Details of the three bills signed into law

As reported by The Nation, the bills are the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) (Amendment) Bill, the Rivers Electricity Market Bill, and the Rivers State Commissions of Inquiry Bill 2024.

Amaewhule’s special assistant, media, Martins Wachukwu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

The majority leader of the House, Major Jack, re-presented the bills, which were debated by members on Thursday.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state, and the rift has led to a division and faction within the state's House of Assembly.

The 27 lawmakers loyal to Fubara's predecessor, Wike, led by Martins Amaewhule, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and are still claiming PDP membership.

Fubara speaks about Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has expressed confidence in his leadership amid the ongoing political tension with his predecessor, Wike.

Speaking at the Christmas Ballad hosted by Odili, Fubara emphasised his growing strength, saying he draws inspiration from the unwavering support of the people of Rivers state.

