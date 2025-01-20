FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has claimed that his Governor, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State disregarded the peace deal orchestrated by President Bola Tinubu

Wike made the claim during a media chat at his residence in Abuja and dismissed any possible deal with the governor

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Fubara, had been at loggerheads over controlling the state's political structure

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has alleged that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, disregarded President Bola Tinubu's peace deal to resolve the political crisis in the state.

The minister made the claim while ruling out any peace deal with the governor during a media chat at his residence on Sunday, January 20.

Why Wike and Fubara are fighting

Legit.ng recalled that Fubara and Wike had been at loggerheads over controlling the state's political structure. Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the state, accused his successor of tampering with his political structure in the state.

On December 18, 2023, the governor and his predecessor signed a peace deal at the presidential villa to end the political crisis with President Tinubu. The parties and some political elders in the state also signed the agreement.

The crisis in the state has led to the move to impeach Fubara. As part of the consequences, the legislative chamber in the state was also demolished.

The stakeholders agreed to withdraw the impeachment proceedings and court cases following the presidential deal. On December 25, 2023, the governor expressed commitment to implementing the eight things that were agreed upon, adding that they were not death sentences.

Fubara refused to implement Tinubu's deal

During Sunday's interview, Wike alleged that the governor's camp refused to implement Tinubu's directives and that Fubara had also failed to fulfil his obligation as Rivers governor.

The minister said:

“I’m wondering, what conflict to resolve? Mr President, in his wisdom, called all parties. He said withdraw the impeachment notice, you go and do this, you go and do that, but they never returned to him.”

According to Wike, the lawmakers withdrew the impeachment notice, and the governor did two of the peace agreements. He noted that Fubara then sent people to court. He added that the elder did not get back to President Tinubu to tell him of their plans to implement others.

Wike also lamented that Fubara's camp tagged the peace deal by the president as political. According to the minister, it was wrong for the governor to be running the legislative arm with four members.

