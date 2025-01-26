In the wake of his prolonged feud with the current FCT minister Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his readiness to take bold and decisive actions

Fubara spoke during his condolence visit to Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday evening, January 25

Legit.ng reports that Senator Mohammed is a top rival of Governor Fubara's predecessor, Wike, all of whom are PDP chieftains

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers state governor, has visited his Bauchi state counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed, to condole him and his family over the loss of his stepmother, Hajia Hauwa Mohammed.

Fubara said although the visit was to empathise with Governor Mohammed, it allowed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains to deliberate on issues.

Rivers has been embroiled in a crisis following the fallout of former Governor Nyesom Wike and his Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, January 26, despite the recent attacks and counter-attacks between Governor Mohammed and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Fubara stated his resolve to work harmoniously with the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. The Rivers' No.1 citizen disclosed that he is ready to work with Mohammed to reposition the PDP in the right direction.

In the same vein, Fubara assured Mohammed of River's commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties between the oil-rich state and Bauchi.

According to Fubara:

"This is in furtherance of our dedication to ensuring a united and stronger Nigeria, where peace, justice, equity and fairness prevail. We are indeed appreciative of Governor Mohammed’s fervent support for our cause."

PDP: Bauchi governor grateful to Fubara

Responding, Mohammed, lauded Governor Fubara for the visit, saying it demonstrates the closeness between both of them.

Mohammed noted the support his state had always given to Governor Fubara, which he described as a “Good SIM for Rivers and for Nigeria”, assuring that his state will continue to stand on the side of justice, equity and truth.

He congratulated Fubara for 'his dexterity in taking back the political structure' of the PDP in Rivers state, which he said the present reality confers him as the leader.

Governor Mohammed noted the support given to Governor Fubara by the national working committee (NWC) of the party, assuring that with all the governors already with him, they will continue to close rank to ensure that they minimise rancour in the party, except where it is necessary to straighten records.

Read more on PDP crisis:

Wike roasts Peter Odili

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike accused former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili of sycophancy.

Wike spoke during the special thanksgiving service organised by the factional speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Amaewhule, at the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oro-Igwe/Eliogbolo Archdeaconry Church of the Holy Spirit, Eliozu Parish, Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng