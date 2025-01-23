Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has made a fresh permutation as he visited FCT Minister Nyesom Wike at his residence in Abuja on Thursday, January 23

Bello has been having a series of legal battles with the EFCC over multi-billion naira allegations immediately after leaving the office

The former governor's visit to the FCT minister amid the legal battle has been considered a pundit as a move to make new permutations to form new alliances with President Bola Tinubu's cabinet members

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, paid a courtesy visit to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike at his Abuja residence on Thursday, January 23.

Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi, his successor and current governor, accompanied the embattled former governor.

Yahaya Bello, Governor Ahmed Ododo meet FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Facebook

Recall that Yahaya Bello is currently in court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over multi-billionaire naira fraud allegations filed against him before the Federal High Court and the FCT High Court.

Bello's fraud cases started soon after he left the governor's office. He was a two-term governor who spent eight years at the Kogi state government house. The court cases have also distanced the former governor from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) activities.

The former governor has also alleged that some powerful members of the APC are behind his predicament.

Yahaya Bello pleaded not guilty

Bello's visit to the FCT minister amid the legal battle has been considered a pundit as a move to make new permutations to form new alliances with President Bola Tinubu's cabinet members. This is apparently a move to be reintegrated into the ruling power bloc.

Yahaya Bello recently told Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he was not guilty of the new 19-count charges that the EFCC levelled against him. In the new charges, the immediate past governor is accused of money laundering to the tune of N80 billion by the EFCC.

EFCC chairman vows to see end of Bello's case

The former governor's trial is one of the high-profile cases that the EFCC chairman has vowed to pursue to a reasonable conclusion. Bello and two others were being accused of laundering over N110 billion belonging to the public to acquire many properties in Dubai and Abuja. However, the trio have pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The Guardian reported that the EFCC's handling of Bello's case has been scrutinized. Some observers argue that the commission has been selective in prosecuting corruption cases. Others have pointed out that the EFCC has a history of losing high-profile cases due to poor preparation and shabby presentation.

Court orders Yahaya Bello to appear before it

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, has again been ordered to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 14.

In a fresh suit, the EFCC accused Bello of criminal breach of trust and unlawful possession of acquired property between 2016 and 2023,

Yahaya Bello is also facing fresh charges of N110 billion in fraud and the initial 19 charges of money laundering totalling N80.2 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng