Rivers crisis has taken a fresh dimension as a group dragged Governor Sim Fubara to court over the recent budget presented to three assembly members

A group had filed a lawsuit demanding Fubara to represent the 2024 budget to pro-Wike lawmakers assembly who defected to the APC

In a significant twist, the court dismissed the suit and slammed a fine against the advocacy group

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt division, has ruled that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is legally empowered to transact business with the three lawmakers who have not vacated their seats in the state House of Assembly.

Court dismisses suit challenging Fubara’s budget presentation. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Budget presentation: Court rules in favour of Fubara

The presiding judge, Sika Aprioku gave this verdict and dismissed a suit seeking to compel the governor to represent the 2024 budget to the 27 lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who were being led by Martins Amaewhule.

The group, Registered Trustees of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, had filed the suit.

However, the court ruled that the governor would only relate with lawmakers who did not lose their seats because of defection until the Supreme Court takes the final decision, Channels TV reported.

In a judgement delivered on December 20, 2024, Justice Sika Aprioku, after considering the arguments from the different counsels, dismissed the claimants’ suit for lacking merit and awarded N500,000 in favour of the defendants.

The court held that Wike did the same during his tenure.

The court ruling stated thus:

“Therefore, the same way His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, presented Budgets and financial Bills with only six members when the numbers were less than two third 2/3 of the 32 Members, so shall His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State be constitutionally guided to interface, and approach the properly constituted House of Assembly led by Oko-Jumbo, to carry on business of the State and until the 27 Lawmakers who defected and lost their seats, approaches the Court, for a redemption or INEC conducts another election to the seats vacated by the 27 Lawmakers upon their defection.”

“That the claimant’s claim seeking declaratory and injunctive reliefs for the Representation of the 2024 Budget to the former 27 lawmakers, who defected and automatically vacated their seats, lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed. “That this suit be and is hereby dismissed, with cost in the sum of N500,000.00, awarded in favour of the defendants and against the claimant.”

Legit.ng understands that that Fubara and Nyesom Wike are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state but the rift has led a division and faction within the state's house of assembly.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Rivers crisis: "I get stronger every day," Fubara says

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has expressed confidence in his leadership amid the ongoing political tension with his predecessor, Wike.

Speaking at the Christmas Ballad hosted by Odili, Fubara emphasised his growing strength, saying he draws inspiration from the unwavering support of the people of Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng