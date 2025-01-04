FCT Nyesom Wike has commented again on the political crisis in Rivers state following the allegations levelled against him by Peter Odili, a former Rivers state governor

Wike accused Odili of encouraging Governor Siminalayi Fubara to disobey President Bola Tinubu

The FCT minister further alleged that Odili caused the failure of the peace agreement signed between his camp and Fubara, which President Tinubu brokered

Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has accused Peter Odili of encouraging Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state to disobey President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who spoke during a reception organised to host Rivers state stakeholders on Friday, January 3, alleged that Odili, a former Rivers state governor, caused the failure of the peace agreement signed between his camp and Fubara.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike has accused Peter Odili of encouraging Gov Fubara to disobey President Tinubu. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Rivers crisis: Wike vs Fubara

Due to their disagreement, Governor Fubara and his predecessor and political benefactor, Wike, have been fighting for control of Rivers State.

Despite signing a peace agreement in 2023, brokered by President Bola Tinubu and others, including former Governor Peter Odili, the deal collapsed.

Governor Fubara later alleged that he was ambushed into signing the peace deal with Wike’s camp.

Commenting on the crisis recently, Odili took sides with Fubara and accused Wike of self-interest.

He also praised Fubara for preventing Wike from turning the state into his private estate.

Rivers crisis: Wike blasts Odili

Reacting to Odili's allegations, Wike said he remained the best governor the state had ever produced and had no plan to turn the state into his private estate.

He said:

“I am trying to make Rivers State the medical hub of South-South Nigeria. How did I now come to convert Rivers State into a personal estate?”

“I am the best governor that Rivers State has ever produced. How did I convert Rivers State into my personal estate? And people will not answer a simple question?”

Nigerians react to Wike's allegation against Odili

Commenting on Facebook, Yomi Ogunleye Oluwayomi told Wike to "be a man and stop dropping Tinubu's name to fight your personal battle."

"This is your own battle, leave Tinubu out of it."

Feefeelo Kpoonanyie also said:

"Wike, fight your fight and leave Tinubu out of this matter. A drowning man want to seek external support from Tinubu. Last year, you were sounding like God; now Fubara has humbled you."

Oladipo Ajayi asked:

"Which one is disobeying Tinubu? Is Fubara a member of Tinubu's staff?"

Francis Abagi said:

"This is a democracy. Fubara does not owe Tinubu anything. Tinubu is not an emperor."

Read more about Rivers crisis:

Rivers crisis: "I get stronger every day," Fubara says

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has expressed confidence in his leadership amid the ongoing political tension with his predecessor, Wike.

Speaking at the Christmas Ballad hosted by Odili, Fubara emphasised his growing strength, saying he draws inspiration from the unwavering support of the people of Rivers state.

"I get stronger every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people," Fubara declared, adding that the backing from the public is what keeps him motivated in his leadership role.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng