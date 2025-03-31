Suspended Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara, has been advised to embrace reconciliation, restitution and reunion

Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq explained the only way Fubara can have soft landing after the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state

During an nterview with Legit.ng, the public affairs analyst said Fubara should reach out to those Nyesom Wike and the Speaker respect to help him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Port -Harcourt, Rivers state - Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq, has asked suspended Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara to reconciliation, restitution and reunion.

Amadi said that is the only thing that can allow him have a soft landing and regain confidence in Rivers state.

Analyst advises suspended governor Sim Fubara to embrace reconciliation, restitution and reunion. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The Port-Harcourt based lawyer said Fubara should approach those who the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule listen to and asked them to speak on his belief.

He stated this suring an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, March 31, 2025.

“I would strongly recommend Reconciliation, Restitution and Reunion for the Suspended Governor Fubara.

“That is the only bait that can allow him have a soft landing and regain confidence in the state.

“The show of ego and pride is needless and anyone advising him the contrary should be seen as his arch Enemy.

“I believe Fubara knows those who could talk to the FCT Minister and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and they listen, I would strongly ask him to pass through those persons.

“As a leader, you don't necessarily prove right in all and innocence in all cases. You sacrifice those things in the alter of peace and unity."

Amadi further stated that Fubara should embrace Wike, the state lawmakers and everybody.

“Reconciliation with the FCT Minister and the 27 Rivers Law Makers are all that matter at this point.

“He should embrace everyone. Both his friends and his foes, he governs them all and can't be seen to classify any section as doing that will be injurious to his administration.

“The Governor has to reunite with all and sundry and do everything to restore confidence and trust of the law makers. He has no choice but to do that because the highest court of the land has recognised them.

“I believe these are the few simple way forward that will bring to an end the seeming clash of the Titans in Rivers State.”

“How I was Offered N5bn to coordinate Fubara’s impeachment”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers crisis took a new dimension as Edison Ehie, chief of staff to Fubara, claimed he was offered N5 billion to orchestrate the governor’s impeachment.

Ehie, who disclosed this in a trending interview, revealed that he has concrete evidence of the bribery attempt stored on his phone.

He further reacted to the allegations linking Governor Fubara to political unrest in Rivers made by the former Head of Service, George Nwaeke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng