Rivers Crisis: "I Get Stronger Every Day" Fubara Makes Bold Statements Amid Ongoing Battle with Wike
- Governor Fubara expressed confidence in his leadership, citing the unwavering support of Rivers citizens as a source of strength
- Fubara credited divine intervention for guiding him through the political crisis, emphasizing that his strength comes from the encouragement and support of the people of Rivers State
- Former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili offered strong support for Fubara, praising his leadership
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence in his leadership amid the ongoing political tension with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.
Speaking at the Christmas Ballad hosted by former Governor Sir Peter Odili, Fubara emphasized his growing strength, drawing inspiration from the unwavering support of the people of Rivers State.
Fubara says support from Rivers people fuels his resolve
In his remarks, Governor Fubara stated that the support he continues to receive from Rivers citizens helps him face the challenges of the political crisis head-on.
"I get stronger every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people," Fubara declared.
He added that the backing from the public is what keeps him motivated in his leadership role.
"It's not me being strong. My strength is drawn from everyone of you that is here. You gave me the encouragement; you do the work for me; you make the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you?" Fubara said.
The governor also credited God for guiding him through the political challenges, claiming that divine intervention was key in overcoming the crisis, Vanguard reported.
"God has proved Himself worthy as the Ultimate Liberator of the State and its people," Fubara said.
Odili, Justice Mary Odili show support
Former Governor Peter Odili spoke highly of Fubara’s leadership, praising his ability to face down political pressures and protect the people of Rivers from attempts to "capture the state as a private estate."
Odili also noted that Fubara’s leadership had brought stability and joy to Rivers residents, particularly civil servants, The Punch reported.
Justice Mary Odili, in her remarks, referred to Governor Fubara as an "emancipator," acknowledging that he had fulfilled a significant role in Rivers State.
She pledged her family’s continuous support for his administration, reaffirming their commitment to his success.
APC warns Fubara against blackmailing Tinubu, Wike
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the APC reacted to the recent judgment stopping allocation to Rivers state.
APC said it would stand by the court's judgment according to “Sections 120, 121, and 122" of the constitution.
The APC chairman in Rivers state, Sir Tony Okocha, said the political crisis rocking the state was between Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike.
