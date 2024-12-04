Despite stiff opposition, Honourable Abejide Leke has stated that the north will benefit from President Tinubu’s new Tax Reform Bill

In an interview on Wednesday, Leke stated that the opposition against the bill from the northern region is politically motivated and it is an attempt to influence public opinion ahead of the 2027 elections

The Kogi lawmaker suggested that the Tax Reform Bill should be translated into Hausa to better address concerns in the northern region, but Nigerians have reacted to his suggestion

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid stiff opposition from the north, elder Abejide Leke, the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi state, on Wednesday, December 4, defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's new Tax Reform Bill, presented to the National Assembly.

Hon Leke backs Tinubu's tax bill, makes key suggestion. Photo credit: HON. ELDER LEKE ABEJIDE, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Leke suggests Hausa translation of tax bill

Hon. Leke who appeared as a guest on Wednesday's edition of Channels Politics Today, stated that the northern region would benefit more from the proposed legislation.

He noted that the controversy surrounding the bill is politically motivated, and an attempt by politicians to sway public opinion using religion and Islamic law to back their mischievous plot ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking further, the Kogi lawmaker suggested that the bill should be written in the Hausa language.

''I suggested this bill be written in the Hausa language...The bill is more problematic in the North than the South," Hon Leke Abejide said.

''I am very shocked at the level at which people took these bills without reading it . It shows that they are targeting the President,'' he added.

Nigerians react to Hon. Leke's suggestion on tax bill

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@Samlos93 tweeted:

"We don’t want any bill let divide this country. A region can’t keep holding us hostage."

@Ainaadetola tweeted:

"Because the hausas doesn't go to school."

@EkwughaA93474 tweeted:

"This hausa pple don suffer for this country.

"Like, does it mean they can't read.

"How do they vote because the ballot paper is written in English language."

@prince_emarawho tweeted:

"It's because you have more illiterate people who can't read.

"You have intentionally kept them in illiteracy so that they can be use for zombie politics."

Watch the interview below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), finally spoke out on President Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms.

Obi emphasised the need for comprehensive public engagement and transparency in the process, stressing that tax reform is a critical issue.

