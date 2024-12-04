A federal lawmaker, Leke Abejide, has identified politics and religion are the major stumbling blocks to the tax reform bills

Legit.ng reports that there is a northern resentment of the proposed tax reform bills currently at the national assembly

In an interview on Wednesday evening, December 4, monitored by Legit.ng, Abejide said some persons came to him and told him that the bill is against inheritance which, according to them, is against Islamic law (Sharia)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba federal constituency of Kogi state in the national assembly, has said some persons approached him on Wednesday, December 4, to tell him that the tax reform bill is against Islamic inheritance law.

Abejide appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

President Bola Tinubu transmitted four tax reform bills to the national assembly on October 3, but it has been met with opposition from the north. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said the antagonists of the tax reform bills who met him on Wednesday evening, December 4, cited Chapter 1, Section 4 of the bill as being contrary to the Islamic law of inheritance.

Abejide's words:

"They claim that from this bill, you (an individual passing on assets while he/she is alive) have to take 24 percent and pay the government first. Though I have not seen it the way it is, it is one of the major issues that has been so silent (nobody has said it before, but today, I got to know)."

Recall on October 3, President Bola Tinubu asked the national assembly to consider and pass four tax reform bills.

The bills—the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill—have been controversial.

On October 28, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) opposed the bills, saying the proposed legislation would harm the region’s interests.

In the same vein, the National Economic Council (NEC) asked Tinubu to withdraw the bills to make room for consultations.

Watch Abejide's interview below:

Read more on tax reform bills:

Peter Obi comments on tax reform bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), finally spoke out on President Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms.

Obi emphasised the need for comprehensive public engagement and transparency in the process, stressing that tax reform is a critical issue.

Source: Legit.ng