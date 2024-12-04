Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) has spoken up following N1.5Billion Fraud allegation against him

The General overseer noted that there has been a lot of news about him on social media over real estate fraud

Counting the number of properties he has in the country, Bolaji denied having a real estate business, triggering reactions

Pastor Bolaji Idowu broke his silence after the police invited him to be grilled about N1.5 billion in real estate fraud allegations.

A source told SaharaReporters that the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja interviewed the founder of the Harvesters International Christian Centre.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu countered N1.5Billion fraud allegations. Credit: @bolajiid

Source: Instagram

The source stated that the cleric who created the church in 2003 is being probed for possible real estate fraud and money laundering.

It was also stated that Idowu would spend the night in the custody of the Nigerian police's Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) due to the allegations.

Addressing the real estate fraud claim, Bolaji stated that the only property he has in Nigeria is the one his late parents bequeathed.

"There is no property that I bought in Nigeria."

He also stated that he doesn't sell or buy properties and that his bank accounts can not be used for embezzlements as they are public.

Bolaji went on to appreciate his followers for sticking with him and showing love through the trying times

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Pastor Bolaji's clarification

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_rhodez_xx:

"Come y’all that do enjoy dragging men of God what’s the color of your problem?!!!"

lauretta_egboh:

"Okay, you don't have in Nigeria but you have abroad???? No be quarrel, na question I ask."

sunsherry_of_lagos1:

"Him don slim down now now….. na wa ooooooo."

geomara_ij:

"Even if you have you owe nobody any explanation, if e vex children of iniquity soo much make dem go open church and buy their own properties. You think it’s easy to be a pastor. If you come under this comment to rant nonsense, may God of my pastor punish you in advance."

vickyjames_official1:

"Grace! Grace!! Grace!! This is our Story…it’s okay not to like church or pastors but Abeg no stress us wey do🙏 No matter how una do am JESUS IS KING & THE CHURCH IS MARCHING ON."

official_ose007:

"If nah Uk most Nigeria pastors dey , hand for don meet them…. Meanwhile for Nigeria government give them hand to dey operate freely."

Pastor Bolaji Idowu advises men

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Pastor Bolaji Idowu advised men on the kind of ladies they should marry so they won't have a heart attack.

The cleric noted that some individuals love flamboyant weddings, which they cannot afford and are unnecessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng