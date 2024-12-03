Peter Obi called for public engagement and transparency in President Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms, stressing the importance of thorough deliberation

Obi insisted on holding public hearings to gather diverse opinions and build trust in policymaking

Obi emphasised that public buy-in is crucial for reforms to succeed, warning that without trust, policies may fail

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has finally spoken out on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms.

Obi emphasised the need for comprehensive public engagement and transparency in the process.

Obi expressed his opinion about the tax reform bill in a statement shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

“Tax reform is a critical issue, and there is nothing wrong with pursuing it,” Obi stated.

Obi urges public debate on tax reforms

The former Anambra governor added that any reform must undergo robust, informed public debate.

Obi stressed the importance of holding public hearings where Nigerians from diverse backgrounds can contribute their opinions.

“Public hearings are essential for building public trust and ensuring inclusivity in policymaking,” Obi said.

Obi preaches the importance of inclusivity, consideration

Obi pointed out that policies of this magnitude require extensive deliberation and should never be rushed.

He highlighted that public hearings would ensure that a wide range of perspectives is incorporated into policy decisions.

“It’s not enough to focus only on revenue collection benefits for the government. We must consider the broader impact on the nation and the sustainability of all its regions,” he explained.

Obi calls for building trust, legitimacy

The former governor emphasized that the government must take steps to sensitize the populace and secure their buy-in for any policy changes.

“Trust and legitimacy are the foundation of effective governance, and without them, even the best-intended reforms may fail,” Obi added.

Reps suspend debate on Tinubu's tax reform bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives had postponed indefinitely the debate on President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills, originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The move followed intense pressure from northern governors and a significant number of lawmakers, raising questions about the bills' support and future in the legislature.

