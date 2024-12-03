There is a northern resentment of the proposed tax reform bills currently at the national assembly (NASS)

Amid the opposition, some youths of northern extraction stormed the national assembly in Abuja recently

Tijjani Mohammed who addressed journalists on behalf of the protesters said those hurling abusive words at the deputy senate president because of his role on the tax reform bills are “enemies of the north”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has staged a demonstration at the national assembly over the tax reform bills.

As reported by Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday, December 3, the demonstration was a pro-tax reform bills rally.

Some northern youths staged a protest at the entrance of the national assembly on Tuesday to express support for the tax reform bills. Photo credits: @barauijibrin, @Senator_Akpabio, @mob_sen_leader

Source: Twitter

Northern youths support tax reform bills

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Leave Senator Barau alone,” ” Senator Barau: The pro-masses lawmaker,” ” Stop attacking Senator Barau,” “Senator Barau is the new leader of the North,” and “Senator Barau: The Sardauna of our era.”

Recall on October 3, President Bola Tinubu asked the national assembly to consider and pass four tax reform bills.

The bills — Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill — have been a subject of controversy.

On October 28, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) opposed the bills, saying the proposed legislation would harm the region’s interests.

In the same vein, the national economic council (NEC) asked Tinubu to withdraw the bills to give room for consultations.

Addressing journalists at the main gate of the national assembly complex, Tijani Kabiru Mohammed, the chairman of the NYCN, said:

“We are here today from all the nineteen northern states of the country in solidarity with the deputy president of the senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, on the tax reform bills.

“The tax reform bills are in order, and Nigerians from all walks of life should work towards their perfection and passage."

Watch the video below:

Read more on tax reform bills:

Peter Obi comments on tax reform bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), finally spoke out on President Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms.

Obi emphasised the need for comprehensive public engagement and transparency in the process, stressing that tax reform is a critical issue.

Source: Legit.ng