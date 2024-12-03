Prominent Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has backed President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, particularly the tax reform bills

Despite opposition from northern leaders, governors, and lawmakers, Gumi disclosed to the press on Tuesday that the bills will benefit Nigerians

However, the controversial cleric suggested that the VAT component in the proposed legislation may need to be adjusted to make the bill more equitable

Amid criticism from northern leaders, prominent Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has expressed support for the new Tax Reforms Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as beneficial for Nigerians.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has explained why Tinubu's government should adjust the Tax Reform Bills. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Gumi supports tax reforms bill despite criticism

Legit.ng reported that northern governors led by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, lawmakers and traditional leaders opposed the proposed legislation, arguing that its implementation could deepen poverty in the region.

But Sheikh Gumi’s endorsement added a significant voice to the debate over the proposed reforms.

Gumi backed the bills and claimed he had reportedly carefully studied the draft documents.

Tax bill: Gumi calls for VAT adjustments

The cleric commended the bills’ overall potential for reforms but suggested that the Value Added Tax (VAT) component requires adjustment to address concerns that have been expressed across the country.

As reported by The Nation, Gumi said:

“I believe the contentious VAT issue is the only part that needs to be reviewed; otherwise, it is a good package for all.”

Why Tinubu should pause on Tax Reform Bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu was told to pause the process of passing the Tax Reform Bills into law.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the sudden accelerated hearing of the bill is raising concerns.

Speaking during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Akinniyi said Tinubu's government is insensitive and will push the people to the wall, very soon.

