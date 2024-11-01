INEC will be conducting another governorship election in Ondo state, where Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of APC and ex-deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of PDP are top contenders

In ensuring a hitch-free electoral process, there would be movement restrictions in the state on election day, November 16

Like Ondo, no less than five states will be conducting local government elections and movement restrictions will be observed in those states as well during the polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct another off-cycle governorship election in Ondo state on November 16. The race is said to be between the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Aiyedatiwa and Ajayi once served as deputy governors to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, making them the strongest contenders among other political parties in the state. Ajayi and Akeredolu's relationship did not end well, and the former left the APC for the PDP.

On election day, movement restrictions are expected in the state to allow a smooth electoral process. However, there are other states where movement restrictions are expected due to local government elections in the new month of November 2024.

The Supreme Court has ordered the federal government to withhold local government funds where elections were not held. This compelled the state governors to conduct local government elections in their state, against the usual practice of caretaker committees.

Below is the list of other states.

Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has yet to conduct local government elections in the south-south state. However, the state electoral commission has scheduled the elections for Saturday, November 2.

In preparation for the election, the governor declared Thursday and Friday, October 31 and November 1, as public holidays.

Abia state

Abia state is another state where the local government election was yet to be held.

The southeast state will conduct its council poll by November 2 under the governorship of Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

Ogun state

The southwest state has scheduled its local government election for November 16, which means there will be movement restrictions on that day.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has kicked off the campaigns for the APC in the state ahead of the poll.

Nasarawa state

Like Cross River and Abia, the APC-controlled Nasarawa state will hold a local government election on Saturday, November 2.

The people of the north-central state are expected to restrict their movements during the process.

Zamfara state

This is a PDP-controlled state where the local government election will be held on November 16, like Ogun state.

Governor Dauda Lawal has also started the permutation to ensure that his party emerge victorious in the poll.

