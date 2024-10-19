The Lagos State House of Assembly is making a move to scrap the LCDAs created in 2003 by President Bola Tinubu when he was the governor of the state

According to the new proposed bill to amend the local government law in the state, the LCDAs would be recreated into administrative areas

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng on the development, said the Nigerian constitution did not recognise the LCDAs

The Lagos State House of Assembly is planning to replace the existing 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) with newly designated Administrative Areas. President Bola Tinubu created these LCDAs in 2003 during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

The proposed "Bill for a Law to Provide for the Local Government System, Establishment and Administration, and to Consolidate All Laws on Local Government Administration" aims to establish democratically elected Local Governments in Lagos.

Provision of new LG law in Lagos

Key Provisions of the Bill:

Recognition of 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) as outlined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Area Administrative Offices to enhance local governance efficiency 37 Area Administrative Councils to serve under the 20 LGAs, managed by Area Administrative Secretaries appointed by the Governor LASIEC to Conduct Elections for the 20 constitutionally recognized LGAs Repeal of Local Government Administration Law 2015 and its 2016 Amendment

According to The Guardian, the bill coincides with the recent Supreme Court ruling granting financial autonomy to local governments across Nigeria, requiring democratically elected local government bodies to access federal funds.

Lagos LG law: Monarch, lawyer, others react

However, stakeholders like the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro have expressed concerns about the potential impact on grassroots development and the lack of publicity surrounding the public hearing.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, spoke with Legit.ng posited that the Nigerian constitution did not recognise the LCDAs and that the state did not have the power to create local governments in the state.

He said:

"The question of the scrapping of the LCDA does not actually arise in the eyes of the law to start with; LCDAs are a creation of the State Government, which does not have powers to create any level of government.

"The power to create Local government under the Constitution in Section 7 and 8 thereof is vested in the National Assembly; the State Government has no power ab initio to create any additional local government apart from the one already created by the Constitution. Therefore, the LCDAs are illegal entities."

Obasa speaks on proposed LG law in Lagos

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, sees the bill as a significant step in optimizing local governance, addressing tenure and separation of powers within LGAs for greater accountability.

The House Committee on Local Government Administration Chairman, Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, emphasizes that the public hearing aims to gather feedback for refining the bill before its passage into law.

