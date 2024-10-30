The APC in Ondo state has added to its rank ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state

Susan Alabi, the former deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This move comes after Alabi resigned from the SDP due to irreconcilable differences with the party's governorship candidate, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the APC candidate in the upcoming November 16 governorship election, welcomed Alabi into the APC during his campaign tour of Akoko North West Local Government Area. Aiyedatiwa seized the opportunity to outline his vision for the state, emphasizing that the 2025 budget would prioritize development across all parts of Ondo State, ensuring no region is neglected.

"The 2025 budget will be well-structured to guarantee that every area of Ondo State benefits from development initiatives," Aiyedatiwa said, highlighting improvements in infrastructure and services that would soon reach the Akoko North West area. He also expressed gratitude to local monarchs for their support during the APC primaries and their renewed endorsement ahead of the election.

Ondo 2024: Traditional rulers pledge support for Aiyedatiwa

The Owa of Ogbagi, Oba Olasehinde Ojo Adetona, speaking on behalf of 27 traditional rulers in the area, pledged their unwavering support, assuring the governor of strong voter turnout for the APC due to trust in his leadership.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized the importance of unity and active participation among party supporters in Oke Irun. He noted that his campaign's route through major areas in the local government was intentional, enabling him to gain a firsthand understanding of the community's challenges.

During his tour, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration's commitment to critical areas, including security, infrastructure, and agriculture, in Oke Agbe, the local government headquarters.

