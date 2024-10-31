Residents of Cross River state have been given a two-day public holiday to enable them to travel to their various voting units for the LG election

Governor Bassey Otu declared Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1, 2024, as public holidays across the state

Otu explained that it is to ensure the full participation of all residents in the Saturday, November 2 local government elections

Calabar, Cross River state – Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state, has declared a 2-day holiday ahead of the local government elections in the state.

Otu’s chief press secretary (CPS) Nsa Gill, said the Thursday and Friday public holidays will enable residents to travel to their various voting units across the state.

As reported by Thecable, Nsa made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 30.

He said Governor Otu believes it is important that every citizen must participate actively in the LG poll.

According to the statement, the governor urged residents of the state to utilise the public holiday and engage in the electoral process to make their voices heard.

Legit.ng reports that the LG election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 2 across the 18 LGAs of the state.

“In a bid to ensure full participation of all Cross Riverians in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November 2nd, His Excellency, the governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu has declared Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1, 2024, as public holidays across the state,”

Legit.ng recalls that a legal practitioner, Titilope Anifowoshe, in an interview with Legit.ng explained the importance of local government elections at the grassroots level.

Anifowoshe urged Nigerians to be active in states where local government elections have been announced.

