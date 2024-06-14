All is set as INEC releases fresh details for the off-cycle governorship election in Ondo state, scheduled to be held on November 16, 2024

The commission, in a statement, revealed that 17 political parties will field candidates and participate in the poll

In a statement by Sam Olumekun, the INEC national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, the commission published the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates in the state and LGA offices.

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates and their running mates for the 16 November Ondo State governorship election.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, shared on its website via X on Thursday, June 13.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to him, the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates have been published in the INEC state and local government offices in Ondo State.

INEC: Two parties replaced guber candidates

Olumekun said that, in accordance with Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, two political parties, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates and running mates by the deadline of 10 June.

He stated further that five parties, the African Action Congress (AAC), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), replaced their running mates only.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorunfemi Ayodele (Labour Party) and Akingboye Benson of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are among the 17 candidates contesting in the November 16 poll.

Olumekun, however, said there is no woman among the 17 candidates and their deputies.

“Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates for the election. No political party has nominated a female candidate, while one candidate nominated by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a person with disability (a paraplegic).

“The final list also shows the candidates' breakdown by age and academic qualifications.

“The list has been published at our office in Akure and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information,” he said.

Ondo guber: APC suspends aspirant, 4 excos

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa LGA of Ondo state suspended Engr Folake Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant from the primary election held on Saturday, April 20.

This, however, made Omogoroye to be the latest aspirant to face suspension following Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo South Senatorial District.

The suspension notice was communicated through a letter released to the press on Monday, May 27, evening by the party's executive committee in Ode Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Source: Legit.ng