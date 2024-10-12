PDP chieftain Austin Okai has raised an alarm over the alarming rise in ritual killings and human trafficking in Igala Land, Kogi state

In a statement issued on Saturday, Okai described the development as an unsettling and disturbing trend

The House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa has demanded urgent intervention from law enforcement, security agencies and traditional leaders

The House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections, Austin Okai, has called on law enforcement agencies and traditional rulers in Igala land, Kogi state, to address the rising tide of ritual killings and human trafficking.

Ritual killings, human trafficking surge in Kogi

Reports indicate a chilling trend of ritual killings, with dead bodies being exhumed from burial grounds and women being brutally murdered in the fields, their body parts removed for sinister purposes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 12, Okai described the situation as alarming, particularly prevalent in Dekina Local Government Area (LGA), raises urgent concerns about the safety and security of our communities.

According to Okai, the infamous activities of internet fraudsters, known as "Yahoo Yahoo" boys, have evolved into a grave threat, with many turning to ritual practices to enhance their criminal activities, jeopardizing lives and societal values.

Recent reports have highlighted an unsettling trend in Kogi East, where ritual killings have become alarmingly common, leading to public fear and insecurity.

Speaking further, Okai emphasized the government's duty to enforce laws and establish a robust security framework, while also calling for active participation from families and community leaders in addressing the crisis.

He also called upon traditional rulers, religious leaders, and top community figures "to unite against these heinous practices, educate the public about the dangers of ritual killings and human trafficking, and provide support for victims and their families."

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

"The emergence of human parts trading has become a horrifying reality in Kogi East, with the notorious activities of internet fraudsters also referred to as "Yahoo Yahoo" boys - further escalating into something far more sinister.

"What was once viewed as a mere criminal enterprise has morphed into a grave threat to life and dignity, as these individuals increasingly resort to ritualistic practices to enhance their illicit gains.

"The abominable acts now dominating Igala land demand immediate attention and action from all stakeholders.

"It is imperative to recognize that the government holds the enforcement power necessary to address this crisis. Law enforcement agencies must be mobilized to investigate these heinous crimes, apprehend the perpetrators, and restore a sense of safety within our communities.

"The government must prioritize the establishment of a robust security framework that not only deters these criminal activities but also fosters trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

"The time for action is now. We must not allow fear to paralyze us or silence our voices. It is our collective responsibility to protect our communities and ensure that the sanctity of life is upheld. By working together—government, families, community leaders, and citizens—we can combat the rising tide of ritual killings and human trafficking in Igala land.

"Let us reclaim our communities from the clutches of these abominable acts and foster a safer, more secure environment for all. The future of our children and the integrity of our land depend on it."

