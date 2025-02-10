Suspected notorious cultists have reportedly killed many people in Rivers state, south-south Nigeria

Following the killings in Obelle community, Emohua local government area (LGA) of the oil-rich state, residents fled the troubled community for safety

Legit.ng reports that cultism is a serious problem that has been increasing in the past few years in Nigeria, especially among the youth demography

Emohua, Rivers state - At least 19 people were feared killed in a renewed cult clash in Obelle community in Emohua local government area (LGA) of Rivers state on Sunday, February 9.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, February 10, the development has sparked panic in the area, causing residents to flee.

Vanguard noted that on Wednesday, February 5, unidentified gunmen believed to be members of a cult group invaded the community and killed seven people.

While the community was still reeling in the pain of the incident, on Sunday morning, February 9, Icelanders and Deybam cult groups in the area resumed their supremacy battle.

After the fatal attack on Wednesday, February 5, the group whose members were killed invaded Obelle community on Sunday, February 9, and started attacking relatives of individuals perceived to be cult members.

A source in the area, who gave his name simply as Kingsley, alleged that it was while the group who lost their members on Wednesday was operating that the rivals arrived.

Police authorities in Rivers state are yet to officially comment on the matter.

Cultism and its effects on the society

Cultism is marked by violent activities of secret fraternities. It is predominantly a youth culture and mostly perpetrated by young persons.

Most of the activities of cultists are deeply shrouded in secrecy and the use of slang is widespread. The goal is to beat security and uphold group solidarity, regardless of the associated risks and threats.

The effects of cultism on the society range from the proliferation of arms, disruption of academic activities, distortion of societal values, vandalism, and murder.

Solutions to cultism

The government should implement a form of rehabilitation platform for renounced cult members to orientate them to live a better life.

The evils and dangers of cultism must be inserted into primary, secondary and tertiary institution's syllabus. Laws that discourage cultism should be passed into the constitution.

Furthermore, youths should surround themselves with positive and caring people. Citizens should also reduce prejudice and discrimination that can make people vulnerable to cults.

Cultists strike in Sagamu, Ogun state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was palpable tension in Sagamu, Ogun state, as suspected cultists resumed a supremacy battle.

This comes a month after many youths were mindlessly murdered in the town. One person was reportedly killed in a new suspected cult clash.

