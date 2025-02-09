Nigerian troops neutralized over 50 terrorists and injured at least 25 others in a decisive offensive at Tungan Fulani Hills, a long-time insurgent stronghold

Several notorious commanders, including Kachallah Sanni Bammuwa and Kachallah Auta, were killed, cutting off key terror networks and disrupting supply routes

The military vows to sustain the offensive, urging local communities to aid intelligence efforts as operations expand across the North-West

Tungan Fulani Hills, Zamfara state - Troops of Operation Fansan Yan Bindiga have recorded a significant victory in the ongoing war against terrorism in Zamfara State.

In a daring offensive, the Nigerian Army successfully stormed a notorious terrorist enclave, neutralizing over 50 insurgents and leaving at least 25 others, including key commanders, severely injured.

The operation, which took place in the rugged Tungan Fulani Hills, was a historic milestone as security forces dominated the area for the first time.

This stronghold had long been a strategic base for terrorists linked to deadly attacks, including the 2019 ambush that claimed the lives of an army major and 16 soldiers.

Notorious terrorists among those killed

Military sources confirmed that the operation resulted in the deaths of several high-profile terrorists, including Kachallah Sanni Bammuwa, Kachallah Auta, Audu Gajere, Kabiru Jangeru, Dan-Gajere (son of Audu Jabbi), and Bako Malaika.

These individuals were known for orchestrating violent attacks and maintaining links with terrorist factions in neighbouring countries.

Prior to this breakthrough, the military had faced stiff resistance in five previous attempts to penetrate the valley, Leadership reported.

However, this latest offensive successfully disrupted the terrorists' weapons supply routes from Niger Republic and Mali, effectively cutting off their escape pathways.

Military declares 'operation show no mercy'

Following this victory, the Nigerian Army has launched an intensified phase of counterterrorism efforts dubbed "Operation Show No Mercy."

Security forces have vowed to sustain the momentum and eliminate all terrorist elements without negotiation or retreat.

"This victory sends a strong message: there is no safe haven for terrorists in Nigeria.

"The time for hiding is over. Bello Turji, Sani Black, and their fighters must either surrender unconditionally or face total annihilation," a senior military source stated.

Call for Civilian Cooperation

In the wake of the operation, security agencies have urged local communities to collaborate with intelligence operatives by reporting suspicious movements, Vanguard reported.

Authorities believe that such cooperation is crucial in tracking fleeing insurgents and preventing future attacks.

"The Nigerian Army, in coordination with the Air Force and other security agencies, remains committed to eradicating terrorism in the North-West.

"The fight is far from over, but every terrorist camp will be destroyed, and every fugitive will be brought to justice," the source added.

With renewed military momentum, further decisive actions are expected across Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Kaduna States as the government intensifies efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

