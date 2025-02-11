The federal government (FG) of Nigeria under Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said it will not relent in its war against terrorism

The minister of information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that security agents killed at least 8,000 terrorists and arrested 11,600 others in 2024

Idris stated that about 8,000 kidnap victims were successfully rescued, with more than 10,000 weapons recovered

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, on Tuesday, February 11, disclosed that Nigeria is recording successes in security.

Idris stated this in Abuja at a press briefing to kick-start the ministerial briefing session for 2025.

The minister divulged that in 2024, the security forces neutralised more than 8,000 terrorists and bandits, and arrested 11,600 others, with more than 10,000 weapons recovered.

He stated that with the government’s sustained efforts against terrorists and bandits, the nation’s highways are becoming increasingly safer.

Niger State-born Idris said:

“While we still have a lot of work ahead, our highways have grown safer. The hitherto notorious Abuja-Kaduna highway is one example. As I said, there’s still much more to be done, and we will not relent in our efforts.

“Additionally, about 8,000 kidnap victims were successfully rescued. We will continue to work to drive down the number of victims while scaling up our success stories in terms of deterrence, crime-solving, and prosecutions."

Furthermore, the minister added that, following their designation as a terrorist organisation by a federal high court, the Nigerian army and other security forces are now empowered to apply maximum force against the Lakurawa armed group.

Lingering terrorism challenge in Nigeria

For more than 15 years, Nigeria’s armed forces have battled Boko Haram, bandits, and groups affiliated with ISIL (ISIS), with millions affected and thousands killed. Despite government claims of “technical defeat”, rebel attacks persist, raising critical questions about strategy and accountability.

A new armed group called Lakurawa is attacking villages in remote corners of northwestern Nigeria and across the border in Niger, posing new threats to two countries that already suffer from protracted conflict involving several other groups, including Boko Haram.

Attacks by the group have killed dozens of people, and at least nine suspected members are known and have been declared wanted by the Nigerian army.

The northern region is one of the hottest beds of violence in Nigeria, with its states experiencing a toxic mix of armed attacks, kidnappings and banditry in recent years.

FG vows to reduce food prices in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Idris reaffirmed the Bola Tinubu administration’s 'commitment' to lowering the cost of food commodities.

Idris said the government is determined to reduce the prices of food through massive investments in agricultural production.

The minister emphasised that while the federal government will not impose price controls on food commodities, it remains focused on reducing prices by boosting agricultural production and increasing supply.

