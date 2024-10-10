As economic hardship bites harder, President Tinubu has sent an important message to youths in Nigeria

The First Lady on Thursday encouraged Nigerians especially the youths to be hardworking while maintaining that there is no food for lazy man

At the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Ile-Ife, Osun state, Oluremi Tinubu maintained that President Tinubu is not the cause of Nigeria's current hardship

Amid hardship and fuel price hike, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, October 10, charged Nigerian youths to be hardworking.

She noted that “There is no food for the lazy man.”

Tinubu's wife spoke at the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Ile-Ife, Osun state, Daily Trust reported.

The First Lady was in Ife to inaugurate hostel and a 2.7 kilometer road donated to Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ University, (OAU), Ile Ife, by the Ooni of Ife and named after her.

In her remarks at the palace, Mrs Tinubu said:

“There is no food for the lazy man, even God worked for six days and rested on the seventh day.

“Nigeria is a land that’s flowing with milk and honey, but we need to sustain it for generations to come.

“God has richly blessed my family before getting to presidency and we are contented with what we have.”

Tinubu’s Wife also urged Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu’s administration and assured hope for a better future.

According to her, the current administration is committed to providing sustainable development for Nigerians, saying the government will do all it takes to ensure that Nigerians are not disappointed.

