"We Are Not Greedy": Tinubu's Wife Says President Not Cause of Economic Problem, Gives Reason
Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, has come out in defence of her husband, saying he shouldn't be blamed for Nigeria's current economic hardship.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Recall that the economic woes began after the removal of fuel subsidies, which skyrocketed petrol prices from N198 to N1,030. President Tinubu announced the end of the subsidy in his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, citing it as a hindrance to Nigeria's progress.
During her visit to the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Senator Tinubu emphasized that the Tinubu administration is still in its early stages, having been in power for just two years. She expressed optimism that with God's guidance, Nigeria will overcome its challenges and become a greater nation in the next two years.
Remi Tinubu extols Tinubu's selflessness
The First Lady also highlighted her husband's selflessness, thanking God for his emergence as Nigeria's leader. "We give glory to God for our status... we are not greedy, but we thank God for what God has done for us," she said.
Additionally, Senator Tinubu donated N1 billion to Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ University (OAU), Ile Ife, for its development and advancement 41 years after graduating from the institution. The Ooni of Ife praised her for being a role model to young Nigerians since her days as First Lady of Lagos State.
Others have also defended President Tinubu, saying the country's economic difficulties didn't originate with his administration. They argue that the historical depth of Nigeria's economic challenges predates his presidency.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844