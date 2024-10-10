Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, has come out in defence of her husband, saying he shouldn't be blamed for Nigeria's current economic hardship.

Recall that the economic woes began after the removal of fuel subsidies, which skyrocketed petrol prices from N198 to N1,030. President Tinubu announced the end of the subsidy in his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, citing it as a hindrance to Nigeria's progress.

During her visit to the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Senator Tinubu emphasized that the Tinubu administration is still in its early stages, having been in power for just two years. She expressed optimism that with God's guidance, Nigeria will overcome its challenges and become a greater nation in the next two years.

The First Lady also highlighted her husband's selflessness, thanking God for his emergence as Nigeria's leader. "We give glory to God for our status... we are not greedy, but we thank God for what God has done for us," she said.

Additionally, Senator Tinubu donated N1 billion to Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ University (OAU), Ile Ife, for its development and advancement 41 years after graduating from the institution. The Ooni of Ife praised her for being a role model to young Nigerians since her days as First Lady of Lagos State.

Others have also defended President Tinubu, saying the country's economic difficulties didn't originate with his administration. They argue that the historical depth of Nigeria's economic challenges predates his presidency.

