Ilobu, Osun state - Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief army staff (COAS), died on Tuesday, November 5, aged 56 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

A video showing the late security chief dancing ecstatically at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has surfaced online. RCCG is led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a popular Pentecostal cleric.

The late General Lagbaja served Nigeria in various positions in the Armed Forces. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Many Nigerians believe Lagbaja died a Muslim, but that is not the case.

Although born a Muslim, an impeccable source in Ilobu, Osun state, Lagbaja's country-home, confirmed to Legit.ng on Thursday evening, November 7, that the deceased Lieutenant-General dumped Islam for Christianity.

The source told Legit.ng:

"He truly converted to Christianity."

Watch the video of Taoreed Lagbaja in the church below:

Taoreed Lagbaja in church: Nigerians on X react

@gabriel_bolatit wrote:

"I just love the man very dutiful May the soul of Lt Gen TA Lagbaja rest in peace.

"Not surprised about his name and his choice of religion na normal thing in the South West."

@Dapsijaiye said:

"This thing is painful. I hope I cannot stop seeing posts about him again. It is just so sad. I never knew him apart from what the public sees but somehow I just feel this is not meant to be.

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Edisonokojie1 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace. It will be very difficult for PST Adebayo to criticize Tinubu’s government & the reason is simple.. About 95% of the Christians in Tinubu’s government are from RCCG."

Damilola Bobade wrote:

"It shows that there was nothing wrong with this man.

"Nigeria just happened to him to...Rest on General."

Buhari mourns Lagbaja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over Lagbaja's death.

In a statement shared by Garba Shehu, his official spokesperson during his time as president, Buhari described Lagbaja as "a patriot and an outstanding officer who served the nation with utmost diligence".

