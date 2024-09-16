NNPC Limited has announced estimated petrol pump prices across all states, Nigerians should expect

In Lagos, residents will now pay N920 per litre, while in some other states, a litre of petrol could go for as high as N1,056

NNPC explains that the new petrol prices are based on figures obtained from the Dangote refinery and not set by the federal government

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a significant adjustment in pump prices across all states after completing the loading of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, from the Dangote refinery.

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPC stated it paid N898 per litre for the 16.8 million litres of petrol purchased from the Dangote refinery on Sunday, September 15.

NNPC releases petrol pricing

In a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, it was revealed that the cheapest estimated price will be N920 per litre, which will be sold in Lagos.

NNPC explained that the new prices for September are based on figures obtained from the Dangote refinery and not set by the federal government.

The statement reads:

"The NNPC Ltd has released estimated prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol (obtained from the Dangote Refinery) in its retail stations across the country.

"The NNPC Ltd also wishes to state that, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), PMS prices are not set by Government, but negotiated directly between parties on an arms length.

"The NNPC Ltd can confirm that it is paying Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, as Naira transactions will only commence on October 1st, 2024.

"The NNPC Ltd assures that if the quoted pricing is disputed, it will be grateful for any discount from the Dangote Refinery, which will be passed on 100% to the general public."

Here is a breakdown of the pricing

Borno State – N1,019.22 per litre

Sokoto State – N999.22 per litre

Kano State – N999.22 per litre

Kaduna State – N999.22 per litre

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – N992.22 per litre

Rivers State – N980.22 per litre

Oyo State – N960.22 per litre

Lagos State – N950.22 per litre

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd has called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

