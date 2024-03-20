Nigeria's First Lady has sent an important message to citizens as economic hardship bites harder in the country

Remi Tinubu urged Nigerians to grow something as she reassured the citizenry that the renewed hope agenda is still intact

Reacting to her statement on X, some Nigerians demanded answers on what exactly should be planted, a few demanded money from the First Lady while others asked, "On what land"

State House, Abuja - Amid economic hardship, hunger and inflation, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to get more involved in agricultural production.

Nigerians reacted differently as Remi Tinubu urged the citizens to grow their food amid economic hardship. Photo credit: SEN. OLUREMI TINUBU, CON

As reported by Channels TV, Mrs Tinubu made this call when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office on Wednesday, March 20, at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted that the various interventions of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of agriculture, empowerment, education, health and social welfare, were to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We can grow our food. Everybody should grow something.”

“The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources.”

She emphasised the need to inspire the youths to think appropriately about the nation.

Nigerians react to Remi Tinubu's statement

The First Lady's statement has got many talking online. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X.

@phildubem tweeted:

"Funny People. Y'all are growing money but others should grow something."

@Osagiepumpn tweeted:

"Break those interlocking tiles and grow a garden."

@CruiseAtuekong tweeted:

"Oya give us money first."

@MOHL33_ tweeted:

"On which land?"

@Austinesmart7 tweeted:

"Grow what exactly?"

