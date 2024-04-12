Although there is hunger and inflation in the land but Nigerians have been urged to remain united and hopeful

President Tinubu gave the charge as he told Nigerians to expect an economic turnaround by December 2024

The Nigerian leader also urged the state governors to come together and ensure the country succeeds, noting "collective efforts is key"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - Amid hardship, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the economy would “roar back to glory” by December 2024.

Tinubu sends message to Nigerians as economic hardship persists. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

What will happen in December, Tinubu speaks

Tinubu also called for unity of purpose and deeper collaboration among the federal government, state governors and members of the National Assembly to achieve national development goals.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“Our economy has turned the corner. In the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory. By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate,” Tinubu said when he received state governors and the leadership of the National Assembly, who paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos on Friday.

Tinubu's assurance was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity on Friday, April 12.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who spoke on behalf of the president, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic resurgence and called for collective efforts to propel the nation forward.

He urged unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve shared prosperity and promised a brighter future for the nation under President Tinubu’s guidance, Channels TV reported.

“Let us unite, rally around our leader, and catapult this nation to a greater pedestal. By December, I hope we will have a reason to celebrate. Let us coalesce to take the nation to a greater pedestal,” Shettima said.

“Grow your own food”, Remi Tinubu tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday, March 20, urged Nigerians to get more involved in agricultural production.

Mrs Tinubu made this call when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office on Wednesday, at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted that the various interventions of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of agriculture, empowerment, education, health and social welfare, were to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng