Oba of Lagos has encouraged Nigerians to be more understanding with the APC government led by President Bola Tinubu

Oba Rilwan Akiolu made this appeal on Tuesday when First Lady Oluremi Tinubu visited his palace in Lagos

The monarch described President Tinubu as a man who is focused on the people at the grassroots and noted that the president meant well for the nation

Amid rising inflation and food crisis, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Why Nigerians should be patient

The monarch made the plea on Tuesday, July 16, while playing host to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at his Iga Idugaran palace in Lagos.

In a statement issued by Busola Kukoyi, the senior special assistant on media to the First Lady, the monarch noted that President Tinubu means well for the nation and is grassroots-focused.

Oba Akiolu said:

“All that I am saying and appealing is that we should pray for Nigeria and the president. We should be patient. Everything good needs prayers.”

Oba urged youths to pray, be pious

He also admonished the youth to be closer to God, noting that Nigerian youths are mainly good and hardworking.

“Though some youth are incurably lazy and are always waiting to be spoon-fed, teach them not to always wait for fish but learn how to fish themselves.”

"Tinubu will do well for Nigeria," Remi assures

As reported by The Nation, the First Lady's visit was an opportunity for the monarch to restate his appeal for a special status for Lagos state as the former federal capital of Nigeria.

The First Lady, who was at the palace in the company of wives of some of the southwest governors, wives of National Assembly members, wives of some ministers, and wives of service chiefs, thanked the royal father for his continued support, prayers, and admonitions.

She said:

“I assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do well for this country. He loves Nigeria, he loves Nigerians, and will do the best for them.”

