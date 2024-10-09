Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The February 20, 2027 presidential election is exactly 864 days days away, going by the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but the political firmament is busy as if the poll will be held in 2025.

This is in spite of the fact that President Bola Tinubu, a southerner, who succeeded former President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, is barely 17 months into his 48-month first term.

Currently, political leaders, especially from the north are locked in a series of consultations on the issue. Underground alignment and re-alignments are also ongoing.

Already, leaders of opposition parties have declared their readiness to form a strong coalition to stop the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those seeking to stop Tinubu hinge their stand on the president’s alleged poor performance since he took over on May 29, 2023, which they said had inflicted worrisome hardship on Nigerians.

Legit.ng looks at the possible PDP presidential aspirants of northern origin who may try to challenge President Tinubu in 2027. Check them out below:

1) Atiku Abubakar

Atiku served as the vice president from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. He ran for the office of governor of Adamawa state in 1990 and 1996 unsuccessfully, but won in 1998. Before he was sworn in, he was selected as running mate to former military leader, Obasanjo, during the 1999 presidential election and was re-elected in 2003.

Atiku ran unsuccessfully for president of Nigerua six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Although the 'Waziri of Adamawa' would be 79 by the next general election, political observers believe he would still run for the top Nigerian seat.

Atiku is seen as Tinubu's biggest rival, and has a strong fanbase in the Nigeria's northern region.

2) Bala Mohammed

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is the governor of Bauchi state. His two-term tenure will expire in 2027. Prior to becoming governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed was minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) from 2010 to 2015, and senator for Bauchi South from 2007 to 2010. He is a ranking member of the PDP and the current chairman of the party's governors' forum.

In August, Mohammed boasted that he would employ Tinubu as its campaign director come 2027 as the president’s policies are allegedly making him unpopular.

3) Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, will complete his term in 2027. He is one of the most prominent PDP leaders at the moment.

The 56-year-old was a member of the Adamawa state house of assembly and served as the speaker of the assembly.

Already, an unverified picture of Fintiri's presidential campaign office has hit the internet.

