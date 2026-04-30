Harry Kane is leading the Ballon d’Or 2026 race after a dominant goal-scoring season with Bayern Munich

Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia boosted their rankings with standout Champions League performances

Ademola Lookman impressed for Atletico Madrid despite no goal contribution, earning praise for his all-round display

Ademola Lookman is getting Ballon d'Or shouts for his impressive display in the UEFA Champions League this season for Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone had singled out the Super Eagles winger for praise following his display against Arsenal on Wednesday night after Atletico forced the Premier League side to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Ademola Lookman starred for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone's side played 1-1 against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final first leg. Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, penalty goals from Viktor Gyökeres and Julian Alvarez ensured both teams walked away with a draw, leaving the return leg in London finely poised.

While Lookman found a goal or assist hard to come by, the Super Eagles forward was still one of the top-performing Atletico Madrid stars on the pitch.

A day prior, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were the stars of the show when Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in one of the most entertaining Champions League semi-finals ever on Tuesday, April 28.

Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise are two of the top contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Dembele and Kvaratskhelia scored twice for PSG, while Olise and Kane were also on the scoresheet for Bayern in a thrilling game at the Parc des Princes.

The performances of all players have now affected the Ballon d'Or rankings, with the top 10 contenders for the award getting clearer by the minute.

Top 10 Ballon d'Or contenders

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is starting to take real shape, and this week’s Champions League semi-finals have shaken things up in a big way, per GiveMeSport.

10. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal)

Vitinha’s rise has been steady but undeniable. Once struggling for consistency earlier in his career, he now dictates games from midfield with control and intelligence.

His mix of goals and assists adds weight to his influence, making him one of PSG’s most reliable performers this season.

Key stats: 7 goals, 10 assists

9. Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)

Haaland’s numbers remain strong, even with a brief dip in form earlier in the year. He has found his rhythm again at a crucial stage of the season.

If Manchester City finish strong, his goal tally alone could push him higher in the rankings.

Key stats: 35 goals, 7 assists

8. Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)

Rice has justified every bit of his price tag with commanding displays for Arsenal. His presence in midfield has been central to their push for silverware.

If trophies follow, his case for a higher spot becomes difficult to ignore.

Key stats: 5 goals, 11 assists

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain & Georgia)

Kvaratskhelia continues to deliver moments that shift games. His two-goal performance in the Champions League semi-final showed his ability to step up under pressure.

His direct style and creativity make him one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe.

Key stats: 27+ goal contributions

6. Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich & Colombia)

Diaz has quietly built one of the most complete attacking seasons in Europe. Goals, assists, and consistent performances across competitions have kept him firmly in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Key stats: 27 goals, 21 assists (46 games)

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid & France)

Mbappe’s individual brilliance remains unquestioned. His goal output continues at an elite level, but team success could define how far he goes in this race.

A strong international tournament could shift things in his favour.

Key stats: 40 goals in 39 appearances

4. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

Dembele is building momentum at the right time. His Champions League performances, especially in big games, have strengthened his case.

Delivering when it matters most has pushed him into serious contention.

Key stats: 18 goals, 10 assists

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

Yamal’s talent is clear, and his numbers back it up. However, injury and Barcelona’s European exit could slow his rise for now.

The World Cup may offer him the platform to re-enter the race strongly.

Key stats: 24 goals, 18 assists

2. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)

Olise’s rise has been one of the standout stories of the season.

His creativity, assist numbers, and ability to influence games have made him one of Europe’s most productive players. If silverware follows, he could push for the top spot.

Key stats: 20 goals, 29 assists

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)

Kane leads the race with numbers that stand above the rest.

His goal-scoring consistency has been relentless, and with Bayern Munich competing for major honours, he remains the man to beat. If more trophies follow after the Bundesliga, his position at the top could be secured.

Key stats: 54 goals, 7 assists (46 games)

Top 10 Ballon d'Or rankings

10. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal)

9. Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)

8. Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain & Georgia)

6. Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich & Colombia)

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid & France)

4. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

2. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal and Atletico Madrid played a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal now has a 76% chance of reaching the final, up from 72% before the match. Atletico’s chance of reaching the final dipped to 24%, while their chance of winning dropped to 7.8%.

Source: Legit.ng