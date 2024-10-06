In Nigeria's culture of political appointments, appointees are either rewarded for their support or because of their genuine capacity to build the nation

Public appointments give people from all walks of life the chance to play a part in directing and managing the services that government provides

In this report, Legit.ng highlights appointees who formerly served under the PDP administration but are currently with President Bola Tinubu, a top chieftain of the APC

FCT, Abuja - Serving one's country is a privilege, and in Nigeria, some prominent personalities have been lucky enough to do it twice.

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, swore in over 40 ministers.

This is in addition to dozens of other appointments announced since he came on board on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu's appointments were not based entirely on partisan affiliation. Some members of the federal executive council (FEC) previously worked with the Nigerian presidency during the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In this report, Legit.ng highlights three personalities. Check them out below:

1) Nyesom Wike

Wike is the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

In July 2011, during the PDP administration, Wike was appointed as the minister of state for education by the president at the time, Goodluck Jonathan, and was promoted to minister of education in September 2013.

He stepped down as minister to contest in the 2015 governorship election in his state, Rivers. Wike emerged victorious and went on to govern Rivers state for eight years.

2) Nuhu Ribadu

Ribadu is the the national security adviser (NSA), managing Nigeria's security on behalf of the president. He also serves as his chief advisor on all matters that are vital to the very survival of Nigeria.

Ribadu, 63, ran unsuccessfully for office of president in 2011 as the candidate of the Action Congress (AC). He vied unsuccessfully for governor of Adamawa state in 2015 as a candidate of the PDP before joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run in 2019 and lost his bid in 2023 to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani.

Ribadu was the head of the Petroleum Special Revenue Task Force from 2012 to 2014 and the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from 2003 to 2007 during the PDP's reign.

By law, the chairman and members of the EFCC other than ex-officio members are appointed by the president, and the appointments are usually subject to the confirmation of the senate.

3) Muhammad Ali Pate

Pate, the current minister of health and social welfare, worked under the PDP government while Jonathan was in power. Pate was the minister of state for health.

He formerly served as the global director for health, nutrition and population and director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF) at the World Bank Group.

