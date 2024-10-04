The national vice chairman of the PDP, Ali Odefa, has been hit with an immediate suspension

The ward executive committee announced the suspension at a press conference on Friday, October 4

Legit.ng learnt that the PDP national working committee is expected to review Odefa's suspension by his ward

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The Peoples Democratic Part (PDP), Oguduokwor ward in Onicha local government area (LGA) of Ebonyi state, has announced the immediate suspension of the party’s national vice chairman (south-east), Ali Odefa.

The suspension was announced on Friday, October 4, in Abuja, following a meeting of the ward executive committee.

Legit.ng reports that the development adds to a lingering crisis affecting the party at national level. While there is pressure on Umar Damagum to relinquish his position of acting national chairman, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has been locked in a monthslong feud with top PDP chieftains.

Addressing journalists, Herbert Onyedikachi, the PDP acting chairman in the Oguduokwor ward, explained the decision to suspend Odefa.

According to him, Odefa’s suspension was due to alleged anti-party activities and other offences that are detrimental to the party.

The PDP ward chairman said:

“We are here to inform you of the resolution of the ward executive committee of PDP Oguduokwor ward to suspend Chief Ali Odefa, the national vice chairman of the PDP Southeast zone, on the grounds of his anti-party activities and other offences which are destructive to the name of our dear party PDP.

“His suspension is in compliance with the provision of section 57(3) of the PDP constitution."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that the PDP national working committee is expected to review Odefa's suspension.

Defections rock Ebonyi PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP continued to lose its prominent members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state.

One of the recent defectors is Sylvester Ogbaga, the former lawmaker representing the Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency; and an ex-governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections.

