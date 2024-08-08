Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change its policies because they are not working

Mohammed said if the hardship continues, he will invite Tinubu to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign director in 2027

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum said the opposition party win the 2027 presidential election because it would be a self-inflicted injury

Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state said he will invite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign director in 2027.

Mohammed said the policies of President Tinubu’s administration are not working.

The PDP governor said the programmes of the federal government are responsible for all these problems in the country.

He stated this while speaking at the flag-off of the PDP local government campaign rally at the Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu Square, The Punch reports.

“Unemployment is everywhere. Our educational system is not working. The new policies brought by the Federal Government are not working. They have to understand that. It is their problem. It is their programmes that have caused all these problems. So they have to change.”

Mohammed said the hunger protest should be a wake-up call for the country’s leadership, “from the Presidency to sub-national and the local government.”

According to AIT News, speaking of the 2027 presidential election, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum said:

“On your behalf, I am telling Mr President Tinubu to change his policies because it is not working.

“If it continues like this in 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere will be PDP. And we are going to win because it will be a self-inflicted injury.”

Bauchi governor criticises Tinubu’s speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed tackled President Tinubu over his economic policies that have resulted in Nigeria's current hardship.

He criticised Tinubu's speech on the #EndBadGovernance protests and noted that the Nigerian leader has again failed to address key issues.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, in his address, on Sunday, called on protesters to open room for dialogue, adding there was no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy.

