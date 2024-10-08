Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Amid a lingering political crisis in Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Tuesday evening, October 8, accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of 'playing politics' following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the last quarter of 2023.

Wike made this accusation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

He said:

“Following the intervention of the president, I said, 'look, Mr President cannot, as a father of the nation, cannot come and call you and say this should be done’.

“And we said ‘okay, Mr President, we are going to comply’. And we complied; we did comply. And then, you (Fubara) started playing politics. This is not the way things are. And we said ‘if that is the case, okay, we are out of it.”

Legit.ng recalls that in November/December 2023, President Tinubu convened a peace meeting between Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, and his successor, Governor Fubara.

At the meeting held at the presidential villa, Abuja, an eight-point resolution was adopted. Among the resolutions was that members of the Rivers state house of assembly should withdraw the impeachment proceedings initiated against Fubara at the time.

Legit.ng reports that since Fubara assumed office as governor, he has been entangled in a political feud with Wike, his former boss. The disagreement reached a new level on Monday, October 7, 2024, when deadly violence trailed the controversial 2024 Rivers state local government election.

President Tinubu waded into the situation again, this time, calling on Governor Fubara, political leaders, and their supporters in Rivers state to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.

More to come...

