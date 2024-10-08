Former APC chieftain, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has called for a strong opposition that will wrestle power with the ruling APC and defeat President Tinubu in 2027

He also pointed out the challenges opposition parties might possibly face in regaining the trust of Nigerians, who are already tired of the APC's unfulfilled promises since 2015

Lukman stresses that the campaign to "rescue Nigeria" must focus on a clear, actionable vision rather than solely aiming to defeat the APC in the 2027 general election

Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can only be defeated by an opposition political platform with a strong relationship with Nigerians.

Lukman speaks on Tinubu's fate ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Salihu Lukman

Lukman push for stronger opposition to challenge Tinubu

In a statement issued on Monday, October 7, Lukman admitted that the feat will not be easy to achieve because Nigerians will find it difficult to trust any politician who makes similar promises of a better future for them after the APC, which promised change before 2015 but ended up producing the current disappointment.

As reported by Leadership on Tuesday, October 8, he said the campaign to rescue Nigeria must not be founded on the cheap sentiment of defeating the APC and President Tinubu in 2027 but on a clearly well-thought-out vision of moving the country forward.

The former APC chieftain argues that only a strong, trustworthy opposition can defeat President Tinubu, highlighting the need for reform in Nigerian politics.

Speaking further, Lukman emphasizes that the campaign to rescue Nigeria must focus on a clear vision rather than merely opposing the APC.

Lukman said once that was the focus, the country will end up with a new opposition party that is weak and unable to be different from APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and all the current parties.

Source: Legit.ng