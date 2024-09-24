An aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has been thrown into mourning following the death of a relative

Jubril Gawat, took to his social media page X to mourn the demise of Rukayat Gawat, a popular Islamic singer, who reportedly died on Tuesday morning, September 24

Rukayat is famous for her captivating voice and religious music that resonated with many in the Muslim community

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, has reacted to the death of popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat.

Sanwo-Olu's aide reacts to death of Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat. Photo credit: Alhaja Rukayat Gawat

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the news of her death was announced on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2024, by prominent Ilorin-based cleric, Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh, via his official Facebook page.

Confirming the development, Sanwo-Olu's aide, Jubril Gawat, who is a relative of the deceased shared a post on his X page on Tuesday.

He tweeted:

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” Q 2 V 156

Nigerians react as Sanwo-Olu's aide mourns

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from the comment section on X;

@jaolab tweeted:

"This is the ayah that made life easy for the believers."

@TheoAbuAgada tweeted:

"So sorry brother! My thoughts and prayers are with your family. She’s in a better place. My sincere condolences."

@abdullahayofel tweeted:

"May Almighty Allāh grant her Al-jannah fridaos.

"Pls accept my condolences sir."

@Mario9jaa tweeted:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@Richie2106 tweeted:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings, admit her into the righteous fold and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@Shola_peperenpe tweeted:

"May Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss, this is so so shocking, we pray Allah forgive her sins and grant her Jannah."

@bashir_ashura tweeted:

"Accept my condolences bro. May Allah grant her eternal Rest. Amin."

