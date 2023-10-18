An accident that occurred around the Rigachikun area in Kaduna State in Kaduna state has claimed the life of a top executive in Katsina Government House

The senior special assistant on Islamic education to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State died in an auto crash on Tuesday, October 17

Governor Radda's aide was buried immediately, on Tuesday, October 17, according to Muslim rites and tradition

Kaduna state - An aide to the governor of Katsina state has lost his life in a road accident that occurred in the Rigachikun area in Kaduna state.

Shamsuddeen Malumfashi died in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday, October 17, in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Shamsuddeen Malumfashi

Source: Facebook

Katsina governor loses aide

Shamsuddeen Malumfashi, a senior special assistant on Islamic Education to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, is dead.

Channels TV reported that Malumfashi died on Tuesday, October 17, in an auto crash that happened in Kaduna state and was buried at a cemetery behind Kwandala General Hospital, in Malumfashi town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Malumfashi is survived by his father, Abubakar Yusuf, and his mother, Jamila, together with three wives and four children.

Katsina governor Radda attends Malumfashi's burial

Governor Radda alongside the member representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim; Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Bello Kagara; and some of his personal aides attended the funeral prayer and interment of the deceased, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Nigerians react as Governor Radda loses top aide to Kaduna auto crash

As usual, Nigerians took to the X page of Channels TV and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@Haywhyforyou tweeted:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

@wizzo_official5 tweeted:

"A young Ph.D. holder."

5 die on their way to wedding in Kano: “First frame is my dearest friend”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five young men reportedly passed on following an accident in Kano state on Sunday, October 8.

This was made known by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) identified simply as MS Ingawa @MSIngawa.

According to the X user, the young men who hailed from Katsina state died on their way to celebrate with a friend who was getting married.

APC members die in auto crash on their way to Abuja

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that two APC members travelling to Abuja from Imo state died in an auto crash that happened in Delta state on Monday, June 12.

According to multiple sources, the accident occurred when their bus had a collision with another bus in the Agbor area of Delta state.

The sources revealed that three persons were confirmed dead while many others sustained a series of injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

2 feared dead as truck crushes Okada rider

Meanwhile, tragedy struck on Tuesday, March 15, in Lagos state, following the death of two brothers whose lives were cut short and their families thrown into mourning.

An accident involving a trailer and a motorcycle claimed the lives of the two brothers at the Eleganza bus stop in Lekki/Ajah road.

It was gathered that the trailer was vandalized and set ablaze.

Source: Legit.ng