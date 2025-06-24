A man has tackled Air India over the condition of one of their aircrafts as he advised them to shut down for a few weeks

In a trending photo, he showed the broken seats, dirty covers and other things he noticed inside the aeroplane

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A passenger has gone viral on the X app following his intensive criticism of Air India.

The young man, who took to the X platform to express his dissatisfaction, lamented over the airline's alleged poor service and maintenance.

Man says Air India's aeroplane seats were dirty, broken. Photo credit: OfficeOfDGP/X. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man advises Air India to shut down

The post, shared by OfficeOfDGP, captured a photo of the aircraft's alleged interior, showing broken seats and dirty covers.

In his message, the passenger expressed his frustration, saying:

"Air India stop taking people for granted. You need to shut down for few weeks and fix the basics. Broken seats, dirty covers and a lot more. Don't ask me flight number, story is same in every aircraft."

His lamentation comes days after an Air India flight AI171 was involved in a fatal crash that killed over 240 people.

Man shares worrisome observation he made about Air India plane's seats. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Reactions as man tackles Air India

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Memes X said:

"Using cloth based seats gets dirty and occupied with germs so easily. Can they use leather or any alternatives for aircraft seats?"

Sharma said:

"If u don't have a lock in ur luggage and ask for a plastic strip zip cable, air India mumbai ground staff say it's discontinued for six months. Let the goods go to cargo hold unlocked. Same air India has it in Bangalore or hyderabad. Lesson: no standardization. Bhai basic!!??"

Dharamvir said:

"The upholstery & tit bit repair is possible by good planning. Start with 400 odd seats, well furnished & complete the job swiftly at two three major airports. Without shutting, such a job can be accomplished. Only thing is we require positive attitude & Can do teams."

Nitin Agarwal reacted:

"Not only seats one common issue is our heating system not working, no tea or coffee in a long international flight. They have made joke and just enjoying the monopoly."

Dhairya said:

"International flights specially the vistara rebranding aircrafts are having nice new blue leather cover and clean seats of AirIndiaX."

Sanjay said:

"They inherited all this crapp. It might take some time to sort out the shiit. Passenger safety should be the primary goal followed by comfort as of now. My views."

Satvam added:

"The TATAS were supposed to corn this shitt but appears they are making it even worse day by day. Just passing the blame that they inherited a mess, how long will this CRAPP work?"

See the post below:

Air India begins interim compensation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Air India introduced interim compensation to heartbroken families whose family members were involved in the recent plane crash.

Owners of the airline disclosed the compensation amount, adding that three families have already received theirs.

